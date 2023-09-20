Countdown continues for the 93rd annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade

By Becca Sligh

Paso Robles Press Contributor

PASO ROBLES — The Pioneer Day Queens Luncheon was held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at The Estrella Warbrids Museum in Paso Robles. The 2023 Pioneer Day Queen, Margaret Avila, was in attendance, as well as Pioneer Day Belle Kayla Degnan and many friends, family members, and supporters.

Degnan remarked, “Today was the Queen’s luncheon, so it’s about honoring her and her friends who came out to support her and enjoy her history.”

Degnan is currently a senior at Paso Robles High School. Margaret Avila, who has an extensive history in the Paso Robles area, was chosen as the 93rd Pioneer Day Queen in June of this year.

Margaret’s granddaughter, Alicia Avila, was by her grandmother’s side for the luncheon.

“Today was really to honor and celebrate her,” said Alicia, who recalled having her grandmother be in the running for Queen, which has been in the works for a while. “I enjoy doing these events, and I’m cherishing these moments with her.”

As far as the rest of the Paso Robles Pioneer Day festivities, the pre-Pioneer Day Kick-Off Party will be scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, and held in the hangar at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. This event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online, at the door or several businesses in Paso Robles, including American Riviera Bank, Mid Coast Mower and Saw and Woods Family Pest Management.

On Oct. 7, the Ladies Tea, co-sponsored this year by the Native Daughters of The Golden West, is invite-only by the Pioneer Day Queen Margaret. The tea is to honor all the ladies invited by the Queen and share stories of their history and get to spend an afternoon together. Much like the Ladies Tea, the men also get their own dinner, which is set to be held the same week. The Old Timers Dinner is also invite-only and is put on by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles.

Lastly, the big event that we all look forward to is the Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade. Held on Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Paso Robles, this parade is set to showcase many floats as well as antique tractors, old cars, and even a horse-drawn carriage, which will be carrying the 2023 Pioneer Day Queen and Belle. Parade day also starts with a bean cookout at 7 a.m. and the Little Cowboy/Cowgirl and Pioneer Boy/Girl contest in the Paso Park Gazebo at 8 a.m.

More information regarding Paso Robles Pioneer Day can be found at pasoroblespioneerday.org/.

Feature Image: Pioneer Day Queen Margaret Avila (right) is accompanied by her granddaughter, Alicia Avila, at the Pioneer Day Queens Luncheon. Photos by Becca Sligh

