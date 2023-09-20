Planning Commission approves conditional use permit for new showroom on Union Road

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Planning Commission reviewed a project for a new sales showroom to be built on Union Road during the Tuesday, Sept. 12, meeting. California Custom Trailers and Powersports is working to construct the nearly 15,000-square-foot showroom at 3031 Union Road.

California Custom Trailers and Power Sports is primarily located in Merced. It began in 1984 when owners Todd and Karol Messersmith relocated from Twin Falls, Idaho, to begin the dealership where they sold primarily horse trailers. They later expanded to selling All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). They currently have locations in Lodi, Merced, Elk Grove, Redding, and in Paso Robles on Prospect Ave.

The Development Review Committee reviewed the new project’s development plan and use permit for California Customs on Aug. 28 and requested the inclusion of five additional parking spaces and changes to the fencing plan, and additional information regarding how the proposed project differs from the project approved in 2021.

“The way we designed this showroom is kind of like an indoor/outdoor showroom so that we can utilize the space as well as we can,” said Tim Roberts, the Civil Engineer on the project.

A motion was made to approve the Development Plan 23-02 and Conditional Use Permit 23-04, which was unanimously approved, 6-0.

Earlier this week the City Council meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 19, was canceled. Instead, the next City Council meeting will be a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the City of Paso Robles Emergency Operations Center located at 900 Park Street, as the Planning Commission has a regularly scheduled meeting the same night. The special City Council meeting is intended to interview potential appointees for the vacant seat.

Thursday, Sept. 21, is the last day to submit applications for the City Council District 1 vacancy. The vacancy was created after Councilman John Hamon was appointed to serve as mayor for the remainder of the late Steve Martin’s term.

Applications are available on the city’s web site (PRCity.com) and at the City Clerk’s Office, 1000 Spring St. Completed applications may be submitted in person at the City Clerk’s Office, by email to CityClerk@PRCity.com or by mail (1000 Spring St., Attn City Clerk, Paso Robles) and must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

All prospective applicants must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote in the City of Paso Robles, and live within District 1. The district boundaries can be viewed at tinyurl.com/4mhsh62a. Pursuant to state law, the appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle. Applicants who do not meet these criteria cannot be considered for appointment.

The next Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

