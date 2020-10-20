SAN LUIS OBISPO — Visit SLO CAL, the nonprofit countywide destination marketing and management organization for San Luis Obispo County, announced recently the appointment of Annie Aguiñiga Frew as Director of Community Engagement and Advocacy.

As part of Visit SLO CAL’s leadership team, Aguiñiga Frew will be responsible for leading Visit SLO CAL’s initiative to evolve as a world-class destination, ensuring the county’s economic growth and sustainability, and improving resident quality of life. In her role, Aguiñiga Frew will spearhead Visit SLO CAL’s destination management strategy, Experience SLO CAL 2050, in addition to Visit SLO CAL’s advocacy and equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Annie’s background in public policy and her relationships at the local, regional and state level will provide a solid foundation for her work and continue to elevate the efforts of Visit SLO CAL on behalf of the tourism community,” said Chuck Davison, President & CEO at Visit SLO CAL. “One of the priorities of our organization is maintaining and improving resident quality of life through our destination management initiatives and as a lifelong local, Annie brings a unique perspective to execute on the goals of Experience SLO CAL 2050.”

Aguiñiga Frew joins Visit SLO CAL from the California State Senate, where she was responsible for State Senator Bill Monning’s external communications and events. She has previously held roles with The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County and as Assistant District Director for Monning, where she engaged with constituents throughout four counties.

As a native San Luis Obispo resident, Aguiñiga Frew is eager to give back to her community through advocacy and get back to her roots in hospitality. Her parents have been local hospitality entrepreneurs for more than 40 years and she worked her first job at their bed and breakfast in high school. Aguiñiga Frew received a master’s in Public Policy from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and a bachelor’s in Arts, English Literature and Legal Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related