Dear Editor,

Last week, I answered a phone poll from ‘Something & Something Scientific Research’ and agreed to a 3-minute poll.

The first question was Trump vs. Biden. The next question was Cunningham vs. Addis. When I replied Addis, the pollster asked me if I knew that Dawn Addis does not support mask-wearing. Then she went on and on about Cunningham’s accomplishments.

When I said that I would still support Dawn Addis if she shot someone on 5th Avenue, the ‘pollster’ hung up on me.

I think it is despicable that the Cunningham campaign would resort to lying to people about participating in a poll when this was really a 5-minute campaign spiel endorsing Jordan Cunningham. I doubt that I will ever participate in another poll.

Cheri Roe

Creston

