Congratulations to El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), celebrating 20 years of service to the community. Starting as a meal provider, it is now a three-facility, full-service homeless organization.

Wendy Lewis, President/CEO, said, “We are thankful to be a part of such a wonderful community of people who care deeply about each and every resident. We are also thankful for our community leaders, representatives, law enforcement, civic groups, businesses, service organizations, schools, and faith-based organizations that have dedicated time, service, and funding.”

There are three ways to help support this important organization: donate funds, donate services, and donate time. Visit echoshelter.org to learn more about each area.

ECHO is located at 6370 Atascadero Avenue, Atascadero. For more information, call 805-462-3663.

The 19th Annual Women’s Legacy Fund Luncheon: Picnic with Purpose, will be held on Tuesday, September 28, starting at 11:00 a.m. This year the event will be located at La Lomita Ranch in San Luis Obispo.

The Women’s Legacy Fund is a catalyst for philanthropy that improves the lives of women and girls, and the need for support is greater than ever.

With the new open-air venue, premier catering, local wine, keynote speaker, and a chance to engage directly with grant recipients, they are presenting a fresh take on their annual luncheon.

The keynote speaker this year is Jessie Kornberg. Jessie is the President and CEO of the Skirball Cultural Center Los Angeles.

The Women’s Legacy Fund is a Fund of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

To learn more, visit BIT.LY/WLFLUNCH2021.

The fall season does not officially begin until September 22, even though it has been feeling like fall lately. However, the “fruits of summer” are still available and ready for baking and eating pleasure. Lately, I’ve been working with peaches and found the following take on a favorite old recipe.

If peaches are not ripe and ready for use, place them in a paper bag for a couple of days, checking them for desired ripeness.

Summer Peach Cobbler

Ingredients:

Filling

8 large peaches, pitted and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 8 to 10 cups of fruit)

Zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Cobbler Crust

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 8 small pieces

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 to 1½ cups half-and-half

Turbinado (raw sugar) or sanding sugar (decorating sugar)

Directions:

Combine all filling ingredients in a bowl, toss well, and spoon into a 9×13- inch baking pan.

In another bowl, combine flour and butter. Crumble with pastry cutter or your fingers until butter is size of small peas. Add sugar, salt, baking powder, and enough half-and-half to make a soft dough. Drop 9 to 12 dollops of dough over fruit. Lightly sprinkle with turbinado. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes until dough is golden and filling is bubbly. Serves 9 to 12.

Cheers!

