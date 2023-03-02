DAR Announces Winners of American History and Patriots of the American Revolution Contests

Three local Students are winners if the annual contests

PASO ROBLES — The El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has announced the winners of the American History and the Patriots of the American Revolution essay contests for 2022.

The American History essay contest is open to students in the 5th through 8th grades in all accredited schools in North County. The topic of the American History contest this year was “Imagine that you are a delegate during the 1775-1776 Second Continental Congress. Which colony are you from and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony?”

The entries are judged by grade level. The winners of the contest are:

6th grade: Matilda Meacham, daughter of Kimberly and Stacey Meacham, who attends St. Rose Catholic School in Paso Robles

8th grade: Pearl Ojeda, daughter of Joanne and Jesus Ojeda, who attends Templeton Hills Seventh Day Adventist School in Templeton. Matilda also won the District VII award for 6th graders.

The Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest is open to students in the 9th through 12th grades. Only one winner is selected. This year’s topic was “select a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-1783). Discuss how he or she influenced the course of the American Revolution, who he or she was and his/her contribution to the founding of s new nation.”

This year’s winner was Katherine Nicholson, daughter of Jed and Cynthia Nicholson, a 9th-grade student at Templeton High School. Katherine also won the District VII award.

