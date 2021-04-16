Firestone Walker intends to fuel Cali-Squeeze’s rapid growth while SLO Brewing Co. looks to focus on other up-and-coming brands within their portfolio

PASO ROBLES — Firestone Walker, the 25-year old craft brewing veteran, and SLO Brewing Co. announced Apr. 15 that they have signed a definitive agreement for Firestone Walker to acquire SLO Brewing Co.’s Cali-Squeeze brand.

Packed with refreshing real fruit juice and a soft Hefeweizen body, Cali-Squeeze was launched in 2017 and became an immediate hit. The infused brand caught the eye of Firestone Walker after taking note of its rapid growth and success.

“We have been close friends with Hamish and Rod for 20-plus years, and we’ve remained impressed with their commitment to innovation and the way they bring their brands to life,” said David Walker, co-founder of Firestone Walker. “Cali-Squeeze presents a unique beer style for us to explore through what we like to call ‘Fruits with Benefits.’ As a traditional hop-forward craft brewer, we have watched these styles evolve and we see Cali-Squeeze as the beer to help with that discovery.”

Since its founding in 1996, Firestone Walker has grown to become a leading California craft brewer with brands such as 805, Union Jack and Mind Haze, along with its storied vintage ale program. Firestone Walker is confident that its state-of-the-art brewing facility and distribution platform will help propel Cali-Squeeze to the next level while making some new friends along the way. Cali-Squeeze will retain its own identity while bringing a new beer style and brand proposition into the Firestone Walker family.

“SLO Brew is more than a craft brewery – it is an innovative incubator of brands. Cali-Squeeze has been a great win for us, and in a short space of time has become a runaway success on the West Coast,” said Hamish Marshall, Co-owner of SLO Brewing Company. “Our talented team of brewers and marketers know how to capture the spirit of the times, creating new and exciting types of beverages for the evolving marketplace. This sale provides a significant opportunity for us to invest in what we do best – developing and building up new, ground-breaking brands, including Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills whiskey.”

No details of the transaction will be disclosed other than to say that it is expected to close by Jul. 1, pending customary closing conditions. SLO Brewing Co will continue to produce Cali-Squeeze during the transition to keep shelves stocked throughout the western U.S.

About Firestone Walker

Founded by brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker in 1996, Firestone Walker Brewing Company is a California beer company with three innovative brewing facilities. Firestone Walker’s main brewery in Paso Robles produces a diverse portfolio ranging from iconic pale ales to vintage barrel-aged beers. The Barrelworks facility in Buellton makes eccentric wild ales, while the Propagator pilot brewhouse in Venice specializes in R&D beers and limited local offerings. Firestone Walker is also the brewery behind 805, one of the nation’s fastest-growing beers. Firestone Walker was recently named “Best American Brewery of the Decade” by Paste Magazine. firestonebeer.com

About SLO Brewing Co.

Founded as a humble brewpub in 1988, SLO Brewing Co. is a California brewery with a history of crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Acquired by Rodney Cegelski and Hamish Marshall in 2010, the company’s operations rapidly expanded into a house of ground-breaking brands including SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. Dedicated to proving that innovation is the lifeblood of exciting brands, SLO Brewing Co is a pioneer in creating and nurturing new brands for a new generation of drinkers. slobrewingco.com

About Cali-Squeeze

Launched in 2017, Cali-Squeeze embodies the sunny California lifestyle as seen through the eyes of a new generation, crafted as the ultimate fruit-infused wheat beer for an endless summer. Real fruit puree, vibrant color and waves of refreshing flavor surprise and delight non-beer drinkers and hop heads alike. The core lineup includes Blood Orange, Mango, and Tropical P.O.G. Hefeweizens available on draft, 12oz 6pks and a new 12oz 12pk variety pack. New to the family in 2021 is Cali-Squeeze Seltzer, a 6% hard seltzer crafted with juicy real fruit and naturally gluten-free. Flavors include Blood Orange, Pink Lemonade, Mango, and Tropical P.O.G. that are available in a 12oz 12pk variety pack. calisqueeze.com

