This year’s event takes place April 29 through May 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center

PASO ROBLES — It’s been two years since the last Three Speckled Hens Antiques & Old Stuff Show took place at the Paso Robles Event Center in the fall of 2019.

“We’ve missed four shows due to the COVID shut down and then the restraints once it [the restrictions] started opening up,” said co-creator Kathy Marquart. “After two years, we are back, and we’re really excited to be back in the community and back having our show. It’s so fun!”

The Three Speckled Hen’s spring show will take place Friday, Apr. 29, thru Sunday, May 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. That’s right, three days of antique goodness this year instead of two.

“We are so excited to start off our show; instead of Saturday morning at 8 a.m., we are now starting the night before. So Friday night, Apr. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s three hours, and it’s called the Fun Feathered Frenzy. And this is for people who want to be the first in to see what the vendors have for sale,” Marquart shared.

Friday night (Apr. 29) will be something of a party! With gifts, free wine-tasting, free mini-donuts, free nibbles to go with the wine, and a barber-shop-quartet. “It’s going to be a fun atmosphere,” added Marquart.

She also added that there are only 700 tickets available for the Fun Feathered Frenzy on Friday, so snag your tickets now. Plus, once you buy a ticket, it’ll get you into the show any days after the day you bought it for initially.

Three Speckled Hens still has some vendors signing up for the show, but Marquart explained that they currently have about 100 vendors at last count.

“A lot of vendors/dealers in antiques and vintage kind of quit with COVID. They folded their business. So, we’ve got a lot of new, interesting dealers that we’ve never met that we’ve approved. We’re looking forward to meeting them and watching them do their thing,” Marquart said.

The event is expected to have a slightly different look this year, given the fresh vendors, but you can expect the same fun as always. And when asked if there will also be a fall show this year, Marquart said with excitement, “absolutely, we’re back at it twice a year.”

Three Speckled Hens Antiques & Old Stuff Show is taking place:

Friday, Apr. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Fun Feathered Frenzy)

Saturday, Apr. 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Early Bird)

Saturday, Apr. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (General Admission)

Sunday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For tickets and more information about the show, visit threespeckledhens.com

