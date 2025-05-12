PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Cooking Show returns for its third season with a live, interactive culinary event on Tuesday, June 17 at Idler’s Home in Paso Robles. This month’s show features Chef Gregory from Chef Gregory’s Barbeque Smokehouse Emporium preparing a four-course meal, each paired with wines from Peachy Canyon Winery. Guests will also enjoy floral décor from Carmelita Florals and live music by Professional DJ Services. The event supports Spokes, a nonprofit serving Central Coast nonprofits since 1996. Seating is limited — tickets available at my805tix.com

