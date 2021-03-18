Funding comes from SLO Community Disaster Support Fund

The North County NeighborAid, formerly known as North County Womenade, announced via their spring bulletin that they have been approved for a $10,000 grant from the San Luis Obispo Community Disaster Support Fund.

North County NeighborAid is a nonprofit organization founded its original incarnation as North County Womenade 2019 and recently changed its name as it was a bit of a misnomer. The nonprofit was founded by three local ladies, Michelle Blanc, a local nurse, Pastor Amy Beveridge of Bethel Lutheran Church, and Lisa Fraser, who works with The Community Link and The Center For Family Strengthening.

The organization began as a way to help people get an extra meal or pay for a medical bill here and there but has seen the need of the community grow during the COVID-19 pandemic and answered the call helping local residents with everything from rent to funeral fees.

In just two months of work in 2021, the North County NeighborAid has helped 57 different people in 24 separate households in Atascadero, Paso Robles and San Miguel. Year-to-date, the NeighborAid has spent $4797.86.

The nonprofit organization currently has a waiting list but hopes that the new grant can help fulfill some more requests. The North County NeighborAid is always generally funded by kind-hearted donations from local households, and like most nonprofit organizations, COVID-19 has spread them thin.

Those interested in donating or receiving help can visit their website at noconeighboraid.org/. Both the donate and request buttons are located in the top corners of the webpage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related