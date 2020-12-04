SAN LUIS OBISPO – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today, Thursday, Dec. 3, that a Florida resident charged with sex trafficking here in San Luis Obispo County is being held in the County Jail on $1 million bail. On Tuesday, bail was increased from the earlier amount of $150,000 after consideration of new charges that alleged that he had continued to harass the victim in violation of a court order.

Dominick Alleva (21), a resident of Florida, was arrested on Apr. 28 in San Luis Obispo after an extensive investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. He was charged with numerous counts, including human trafficking of a minor, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Alleva was arraigned on May 1 and later was released on bail. While out on bail, Alleva continued criminal behavior directed towards the trafficking victim. The subsequent San Luis Obispo County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force investigation led prosecutors to file additional charges of stalking, intimidation of a victim, and violation of a criminal protective court order and seek an arrest warrant.

The defendant was arrested on the warrant in Palm Beach, Florida, after which he waived extradition and was transported back to San Luis Obispo County. After being arraigned in Court on the additional charges on Nov. 23, Alleva, Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker, urged the Court to increase bail due to the continued course of serious criminal conduct toward the victim. After a court hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Judge raised Alleva’s bail to $1 Million. He is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and will appear in Department 10 of the Superior Court on Dec. 15.

A copy of the first criminal complaint can be found here and the second complaint here. The defendant’s booking photo can be downloaded here.

Media may contact Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth for additional questions at (805)781-5819.

