PASO ROBLES – The Paso Robles City Council met for a special meeting on Jul. 20.

The meeting was called to order to approve a lease agreement for 4309 Second Wind Way off Airport Road in Paso Robles.

The commercial space at 4309 SWW was leased to Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC in April 2020 by the previous owners prior to the City acquiring the improvements on the property in December 2020.

On Jun. 3, Council authorized a Listing Agreement with Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services to secure a new commercial tenant for 4309 SWW.

On Jun. 17, Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC vacated the premises in accordance with the lease terms.

The three proposed tenants for the location were Daou Vineyards and Treana Winery for wine distribution and G3 Enterprises, Inc. for alcohol distribution purposes.

Councilman John Hamon made a motion to approve the lease agreement for G3 Enterprises as they were the highest bidder.

The motion was approved with a 5-0 vote.

The new commercial tenant will generate rent revenue of $40,000 per month to the City.

The next City Council Regular Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m.

