Two live bands added; organizers seeking food trucks and local nonprofit to run concessions

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has approved the return of the free 4th of July event at Barney Schwartz Park. The event will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and culminate in a fireworks show after dark. Additions to the 2023 program include an expanded Family Fun Zone, two live bands, and a new sponsorship program.

Event activities begin at 2 p.m., and live music kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with the Stephen Styles Band, followed by headliners the Young Dubliners at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks blast off around 9:15 p.m.

The city is seeking five to 10 food trucks to serve attendees and a local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. All fees are being waived and food vendors keep all proceeds. For more information contact info@prcity.com or call (805) 227-7236.

advertisement

Along with fireworks, live music and activities for all ages, the event will include RV parking, a VIP/Sponsor Pavilion, a Food Truck Zone and a live broadcast with Pepper Daniels and KJUG. Parking and admission are free.

Event details are available at prcity.com/july4.

About the Young Dubliners: The Young Dubliners are an Irish-American rock band formed in Santa Monica, California, in 1988. They describe their music as “original rock compositions and Irish folk songs with a rock twist.” The band has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” had songs featured in TV shows such as “Sons Of Anarchy,” and toured extensively as a headliner as well as opening for artists such as Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak, and many more.

About the Stephen Styles Band: The Stephen Styles Band is influenced by country music and ’70s Southern rock. Styles’ roots run deep in the soil of country rock music. He is the son of Wayne Moore, bassist for the highly influential ’60s musical group, Nashville West. Stephen is the former frontman for The Regulators and his new single “Burn” is in regular rotation on local country radio station KJUG.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...