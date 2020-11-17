PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Nov. 16, at the Dry Creek Apartments.

Around 8:15 p.m, PRPD officers responded to a shooting at the Dry Creek Apartments. While on the scene, officers learned a shooting victim was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound in the arm and torso. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Officers interviewed the victim, who provided little information. Officers determined the victim was likely shot while seated in a gold Cadillac, traveling on Alamo Creek, within the complex. The Cadillac has been located and is in police custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 805-227-7450. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

