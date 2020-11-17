PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department is looking into a possible stabbing Monday, Nov. 16, at Barney Schwartz Park.

At approximately 8 p.m., a report of two people fighting with one being injured with a knife at Barney Schwartz Park was made to PRPD. By the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had left the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call PRPD at 805-237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

