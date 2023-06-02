This will be Pitbull’s third appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2018

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that worldwide superstar Pitbull has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be confirmed at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL. This will be Pitbull’s third appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2018.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) and went on sale Friday, June 2. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...