PASO ROBLES — Starting this Monday, May 13, from 7 p.m. through 6 a.m., a contractor for the City of Paso Robles will be doing water system upgrades on Creston Road from South River Road to Rolling Hills Road. This project will run Sunday through Thursday nights for the next 3 weeks.

The contractor has notified affected customers with door hangers or has talked to them in person.

The nighttime shutdowns are being used as a way to disrupt the fewest number of residents and water customers as possible. Water Department staff will be on site for system upgrades and traffic control will be in place to ensure worker safety.

These upgrades are part of the Creston Corridor project, which is being funded by local tax Measures E-12 and J-20, a State of California grant, a San Luis Obispo Council of Governments grant and the City’s Sewer Enterprise Fund.

