PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles emergency crews successfully rescued nine individuals stranded on an island in the Salinas River following a storm on Thursday, Feb. 13. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, with assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department, CHP Helicopter 70, and San Luis Ambulance, launched a coordinated response using Boat 8140.

All individuals were safely evacuated from riverbed encampments without injuries or medical emergencies. Authorities had issued evacuation warnings beginning Monday, Feb. 10, due to dangerous river conditions and high bacteria levels. Officials urge residents to take evacuation alerts seriously to prevent life-threatening situations in hazardous flood zones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...