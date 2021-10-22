Monday, November 8, 2021 – 12 noon Via Zoom

SAN LUIS OBISPO — At noon on Monday, Nov. 8 Julie Rodewald, Voter Service Director for the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County, will host a special Lunch with the League webinar to provide an update on the status of the local redistricting process. This Zoom event is free to the public, but registration is required. Please register here.

Redistricting is how electoral districts are changed. Redistricting determines who represents you on the County Board of Supervisors. Four proposed district maps have been released and are on the County website at slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Administrative-Office/Countywide-Projects-Programs/Redistricting/Initial-Draft-Maps.aspx. The Board of Supervisors will meet on Oct. 26 to discuss the proposed maps and the final map will be adopted on Nov. 30.

Join us on Nov. 8 to learn about the Board’s deliberations, the next steps, and how you can make your voice heard in the process. The lines drawn now will be in place for ten years. There will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A. For more information contact the League at voterservice@lwvslo.org or call and leave a voice mail message at 805 242-6990.

