The Oak Park Community Redevelopment now has 301 new affordable housing units completed in Paso Robles, California. Oak Park 4, the final phase of Paso Robles Housing Authority’s redevelopment program, includes rent-restricted units for families with incomes ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent of the San Luis Obispo County area median income.

“Oak Park 4 adds 75 new affordable apartments in addition to the other three community development projects that have been implemented by the Paso Robles Housing Authority and their partners,” says Executive Director David Cooke. “This four-phase project plan has resulted in quality, affordable housing for hundreds of families in Paso Robles.”

The Paso Robles Housing Authority began planning the Oak Park Community Redevelopment project with the City of Paso Robles in 2010, with the fourth and final phase being completed in May of 2020. The Oak Park project recently received the 2019 Beautification of the Year Award by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

Oak Park 4 sits on approximately 3.98 acres consisting of 21 one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom units. Square footages range from approximately 679 sq. ft. to 1,338 sq. ft. The target population primarily consists of residents from the City of Paso Robles and north San Luis Obispo County. Within each unit, residents will directly benefit from standard features including: Energy Star® rated refrigerators dishwashers and hot water heaters, low flow toilets, heating and A/C, solar power, exhaust fans, sink disposals, ranges with ovens as well as generous counter, cabinet and storage space throughout the unit as well as washer dryer hookups. The project will also share a 4,172 square foot resident center with Oak Park 3 along with recreational open space with sports courts, barbeque/ picnic areas, tot lot and open play space for residents. Go to pasoroblesha.org for leasing information For more information, please contact Executive Director David Cooke at dcooke@pasoroblesha.org or (805) 238-4015.

