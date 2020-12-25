A Paso Robles woman died on Saturday, Dec. 19, after her Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a vehicle driven by a man from Santa Maria on Highway 101 north of Buellton.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), Nichole Grantham, 31, of Paso Robles died after suffering major injuries from a collision with a 2005 Volkswagen just before noon.

The collision occurred after the Volkswagen, driven by 73-year-old Leslie Leaney, crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 101 eastbound via Jonata Park Road and stopped briefly before entering the northbound lanes.

According to reports, after turning left onto Highway 101, Leaney proceeded northbound in the left lane but crossed over into the right lane and directly into the path of Grantham’s Harley-Davidson.

Grantham’s motorcycle collided with the Volkswagen at an unspecified rate of speed, resulting in significant injuries. According to CHP, she was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Photos by California Highway Patrol

Leaney was not injured nor arrested, and both individuals were wearing proper safety equipment.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and CALSTAR responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor, according to Rogers.

Grantham leaves behind two young boys (8 and 5). A fundraiser has been started to help with funerals expenses and support for her boys. To donate or for more information click here.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life at Creston Community Church on Monday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. everyone that knew Grantham and who would like to share in celebrating her life are welcome to attend.

CHP asks that anyone with information on the collision contact CHP Officer Steven Bennett of the Buellton Area Office (805)688-5551.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related