805 Community Car Care Center to host Car Show and BBQ Fundraiser for damaged business on Oct. 26

PASO ROBLES — Some local auto body shops are getting together with the community to support one of their own. At the end of June, a fire destroyed multiple vehicles and structures at Paso Robles Wrecking Yard, costing the owner over $500,000 in damages.

Newly founded group 805 Community Car Care Center is comprised of a growing group of local auto body repair shops. Formed about four months ago, their goal is to give back to the community and provide support for one another. They are currently working towards becoming a certified nonprofit.

“We come together every third Tuesday of the month, and then we talk about how we can give back to the community,” Jimmy Purdy, owner of Shift’n Gears Auto Repair and president of 805 Community Car Care Center, told Paso Robles Press.

Currently, there are about 11 local repair shops who are members of the group. Their first project was easily decided — to help Paso Robles Wrecking Yard owner Mara Giroux get the business back on its feet.

“She’s [Giroux] been around since I started in the industry, and I think for everyone else, she’s just been a staple to the community, going out to the auto wrecking and being able to look around and see what you need. And she’s always willing to help,” said Purdy.

The two-alarm fire occurred early on a Saturday morning and was extinguished by several responding departments, including CAL FIRE SLO, Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel, and Camp Roberts.

“Over the years, even for me, starting before I owned a shop, I could go out there and find a part if I needed it,” Purdy said. “Or if I’m confused about how something went back together on a vehicle, she [Giroux] was more than willing to let me go look at something that’s refreshed my memory. She’s always just been super caring and super nice and helpful and definitely put the community before [herself].”

The 805 Community Car Care Center will be hosting its first Car Show and BBQ Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Estrella Warbird Museum. All makes and models are welcome to joining the car show and all of the entry donations will go towards rebuilding the Paso Robles Wrecking Yard. Purdy says some locals are creating custom trophies to be handed out to car show winners as well.

The car show is planned to be family friendly with entertainment for kids, music, as well as a tri-tip dinner available for purchase that can be taken to-go or eaten at the event.

The 805 Community Car Care Center is opening its next meeting to the community and anyone who would like to help with its upcoming fundraiser barbecue. Their next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Cal Coast Beer Company at 6 p.m.

Some of its current members include Shift’n Gears Auto Repair, Rainbow Auto Body, Spring St. Mobile, Autolimits Auto Repair, Paso Robles Auto Repair, Allegiance Auto Repair, G&H Auto Body, Calderons Auto Body, Waterfield Motorsports, Taps Truck & auto, and Napa of Paso Robles.

The group is looking forward to holding more events in the future to support the community. It is hoping to create an annual soapbox derby car race and debut it next year.

You can keep up to date with 805 Community Car Care Center at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558671218264.

Featured Image: A fire is shown burning at Paso Robles Wrecking Yard at the end of June. A group comprised of local auto shops is holding a fundraiser Oct. 26 to help the business recover from the blaze. Photo by Cal Fire SLO

