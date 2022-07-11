They will discuss their wildfire prevention plan and hear feedback

CENTRAL COAST — Fire season is upon us here in California, and to help keep communities and customers safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a Safety Town Hall meeting.

In an effort to evolve its wildfire safety program to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, the town hall meeting will reach San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with a virtual event on Wednesday, July 13, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

They will share wildfire prevention plans for 2022 and listen to customer feedback. PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation, after which participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, pge.com/firesafetywebinars.

Click this link to join: bit.ly/3M9XguZ

Attendee Dial-in: 800-369-1705

Conference ID: 2844432

During the webinar event, the PG&E team will discuss:

• PG&E’s wildfire prevention efforts

• Resources to help customers and communities before, during and after wildfire safety outages

• Improvements and updates to PG&E’s safety technology and tools

Closed captioning will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese and dial-in numbers will be available for those who aren’t able to join online.

For the full webinar events schedule, additional information on how to join, recordings and presentation materials from past events, and to learn more about PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

More information and resources to help you and your family prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

