

Yes, the casket was empty

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol (CHP) received numerous 911 calls over the weekend reporting a casket lying on the edge of Highway 101.

The casket in question was found hear the southbound lanes near Santa Rosa Street in San Luis Obispo. While officers are not sure where the casket came from, they did confirm it was empty.

In a social media post, CHP said, “Never a dull day. Especially when you receive multiple 911 calls of a casket on the shoulder of the freeway. Yes, that’s a casket!! Never know what the day has in store. We have to admit our Officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty. And YES it was empty.”

CHP added that a transient was in possession of the casket.

