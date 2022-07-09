With Homeless Kitten Numbers Rising, Nonprofit Offers $74 Adoption Fees All July

SAN LUIS OBISPO — To help the scores of kittens in its care find freedom from the shelter life, Woods Humane Society has declared a month-long “Kitt-Independence Day” adoption special in July. The nonprofit will offer $74 kitten adoption fees all month (a nod to the recent Fourth of July holiday on 7/4), which is more than half-off of their standard kitten adoption fees.

“Our catteries are full with 18 adorable kittens currently available for adoption, and nearly 100 more soon to return to the shelter from their foster families,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent. “By reducing the adoption fee in July, we hope to help these young, fragile felines find loving homes more quickly.”

Trent explains that puppies and kittens have weaker immune systems than adult animals, making the shelter a more dangerous place for them to stay.

“While Woods does everything in its power to keep our youngest pets safe and healthy, including daily, thorough cleaning regimens and the attentive care of trained medical and animal care staff, the individual nurturing and attention of a forever family will always be the best for them.”

Kittens, as well as all animals available for adoption at Woods Humane Society, have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for fleas and other parasites prior to adoption. Adoptions also include a free wellness examination at local veterinary clinics and 30 days of pet health insurance (if adopters choose to enroll).

While the standard adoption fee for kittens is $150, Woods spends an average of $800 to care for each animal in its shelter, and often more on kittens, who typically spend weeks in foster care and sometimes require urgent medical attention if they’ve been found as strays. Woods relies on the generous support of the community to ensure that each animal receives the best care possible.

To view kittens currently available for adoption, visit WoodsHumane.org/Adoptions or visit either of the shelter’s locations, open daily with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m. and closing at 5 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero.

