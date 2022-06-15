Raising funds for local cancer support organization and career technical education program

PASO ROBLES — Visitors planning to experience Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio will also assist in raising funds for a local cancer support organization and a work skills youth program when they visit during Sensorio Gives Back on June 26.

This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization). Taking place on Sunday, June 26, this special fundraising event will benefit the Cancer Support Community and Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA.

Made up of internationally-acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro’s Field of Light and Light Towers, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio has been extended and will continue in residence, with tickets currently available through Sep. 5. Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles. For tickets and more information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

Located in Templeton, California, the Cancer Support Community (CSC) supports the need of cancer patients and their families free of charge for non-medical and psycho-social needs – no matter the stage of the patient’s cancer or recovery. CSC is committed to defining and implementing high-quality cancer care and support and to improve each patient’s quality of life. CSC’s mission is to ensure that all people touched by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by the community. The organization aims to complement the medical treatment that patients are receiving. To learn more about CSC, the public may visit cscslo.org.

A bridge between high school and the “world of work,” Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA (PRHS SkillsUSA) is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry leaders working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. PRHS SkillsUSA prepares America’s high-performance workers, providing quality educational experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship, and character development. It emphasizes total quality at work, high ethical standards, superior work skills, lifelong education, and pride in the dignity of work. While SkillsUSA is a national organization, the PRHS SkillsUSA Chapter began in 2003 and is the largest chapter in California. For more information on PRHS SkillsUSA, the public may visit facebook.com/skillsusaprhs.

About Sensorio:

Sensorio was created by locals Ken and Bobbi Hunter as a destination for entertainment, exploration, meditation, adventure, and delight, honoring the natural topography of the landscape and intended to offer a wide range of amusing, mystical, and kinetic experiences. Since its opening in 2019, Sensorio has hosted hundreds of thousands of visitors and also become the backdrop for dozens of marriage proposals. Plans for future developments at Sensorio include a permanent dining area, and an eventual hotel and conference center.

For information, visit sensoriopaso.com.

