PASO ROBLES — A powerful storm fueled by an “Atmospheric River” is currently impacting Paso Robles this week, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. The storm is expected to peak from Thursday morning into Thursday evening, with rainfall rates potentially reaching 1 inch per hour and total accumulation of several inches. Wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph.

City Preparations & Resident Resources:

City crews are actively clearing storm drains, removing debris, and preparing equipment for emergency response. Residents can access free sand at the City Streets Yard (1220 Paso Robles Street) — but must bring their own sandbags and shovels.

Local Sandbag Vendors:

Burt Industrial Supply – 2125 Golden Hill Rd, (805) 237-2471

Lowe’s – 2445 Golden Hill Rd, (805) 602-9051

Blake’s Hardware – 1701 Riverside Ave, (805) 238-3934

SiteOne Hardscape Center – 1108 Paso Robles St, (805) 239-4317

Farm Supply – 2450 Ramada Dr, (805) 238-1177

Safety Reminders:

Be cautious of downed trees and power lines due to saturated ground and high winds.

Avoid driving through flooded areas and be aware of changing conditions.

DO NOT call 911 for power outages — report them to PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 or visit pge.com for updates.

Stay informed on flood safety tips at: weather.gov/safety/flood

Stay safe and prepared as the storm moves through Paso Robles.

Feature Image: Downtown Paso Robles during a heavy rainstorm in 2023. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

