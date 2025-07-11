Founded in Atascadero in 2001, A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing has spent over two decades transforming how the Central Coast powers its homes, farms, and businesses. What started as a response to deregulated energy markets and rising electricity costs has evolved into one of the region’s leading solar and roofing providers — built on a foundation of service, value, and community.

Mark Miller, manager and partner explains what inspired A.M. Sun Solar, “Change of state legislation to deregulate the grid, the cost of electricity with the gov incentives to provide a high return on investment to help people live better by living for less.”

From standard rooftop installations to custom solar logos on hillsides and specialized RV covers, A.M. Sun Solar is known for tailored solutions. The team blends technology, battery storage, custom electrical work, and roofing services to craft the ideal system for each client — residential, commercial, or agricultural.

advertisement

But what truly sets A.M. Sun Solar apart is its mission-driven approach.

“Our mission is two fold,” says Miller. “First to empower clients in our community to live better by having living expenses cost less while adding value to their home and second to provide well paying jobs in SLO county where we have few jobs due to a lack of industry.”

With deep local roots, the company remains committed to giving back. Over the years, A.M. Sun Solar has supported youth sports, animal welfare, and local nonprofits, especially those that serve sick or disadvantaged children.

As they look to the future, A.M. Sun Solar’s stays faithful to their mission statement: “growing communities with the power of the sun” and continued to revisit their mantra “with us, your always covered.” And in an era of uncertainty in the solar industry, the company also aims to be a “safe harbor” for customers abandoned by larger, out-of-area providers — proving once again that local care makes all the difference.

A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing

410 Sherwood Rd, Paso Robles

(805) 772-6786

amsunsolar.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Like this: Like Loading...