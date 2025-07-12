Since opening its Paso Robles location in 1974, Blake’s Inc. has become more than just a hardware store — it’s a trusted fixture in the community. Originally founded in 1952 by brothers Frank and Richard Blake as a plumbing and HVAC service business, the company expanded into retail under Frank Blake’s leadership, and it has continued to evolve ever since.

Now under the direction of Brent Goodwin, who took over the business in 2011 after joining the company in 1998, Blake’s remains proudly family-owned and independently operated.

“Our values are built on community, integrity, and exceptional customer care,” says Goodwin. “We’re here to help, not just sell.”

Blake’s is known for its wide selection of hardware and home improvement essentials, but it’s the specialty items and unmatched service that keep generations of customers coming back. Popular departments include plumbing, paint, and fasteners, with additional services such as key cutting, paint mixing, pipe threading, and pipe cutting available on-site. Local hobbyists also know Blake’s as a hidden gem for radio control parts and supplies.

One of Blake’s standout features is its reputation for hard-to-find items, especially unique fasteners and specialty plumbing parts not typically found in big box stores.

“We hear all the time from customers who are relieved to find that one item they’ve been searching for,” says Goodwin.

Community involvement is at the heart of Blake’s mission. The store regularly sponsors youth sports teams, contributes to local nonprofits, and supports area schools. With a commitment to personalized service, Blake’s team members build real relationships with their customers — some of whom have been shopping there for decades.

Whether you’re a first-time DIYer or a seasoned professional, Blake’s offers more than just tools — it offers a helping hand and a legacy of trust.

Blake’s True Value Hardware

1701 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles

(805) 238-3934

stores.truevalue.com/ca/paso-robles

