A key difference between credit unions and banks is how they handle earnings. Unlike banks, which distribute profits to stockholders, credit unions reinvest in their members and the community. Educational Employees Credit Union’s (EECU) volunteer board prioritizes members’ best interests, allowing for lower loan rates, higher savings rates, and reduced fees. The credit union also offers free financial education and sponsors community programs.

EECU provides cost-effective financial solutions for all life stages. Members enjoy no-monthly-fee checking accounts and competitive rates on loans and savings products. The credit union is a strong advocate for educators, partnering with six county education offices to recognize outstanding teachers and staff. Initiatives include the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Employee of the Year Program, the Teacher Induction Program, and San Luis Obispo County Office of Education recognition events.

To further support educators, EECU offers a zero-interest Classroom Supplies Loan, Educator Credential Loans, and the Summer Planner Account to help school employees save for unpaid months. The credit union also actively supports over 300 organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, and United Way. The EECU Student Grant Program has awarded more than $1.8 million to students, while annual backpack giveaway events they sponsor provide essential school supplies to children.

Financial education is a priority, with tailored presentations for all age groups. The Wise Up program engages students in real-life financial scenarios, teaching money management skills interactively. EECU helps members save through lower-rate refinancing and CO-OP ATM access. Online resources include budgeting tools, articles, and videos. For personalized service, a Member Service Specialist offers free one-on-one budget and credit guidance.

Choosing EECU means choosing financial empowerment, community support, and personalized service.

