As Dr. Jessica Padmanabhan reflects on the journey that led her to start The Spotted Dog Veterinary Services, she dedicates this article to someone very special: Dr. Bob Johnson from Paso Petcare. Dr. Bob was not only her closest mentor but also the first person to introduce her as “doctor.” Dr. Padmanabhan wishes he were here to witness the growth of The Spotted Dog and offer his invaluable advice. His guidance has shaped the way she approaches her work every day.

The inspiration behind The Spotted Dog came from Dr. Padmanabhan’s desire to provide a more personalized, individualized approach to veterinary care. With over 20 years of experience working at various clinics, she saw first-hand the limitations that corporate-owned animal hospitals place on their care and services.

“I’ve worked at tons of vet clinics over my 20 years of being in the business, and I just wanted the freedom to do things my way,” she shared.

Her father, a human doctor, encouraged her from an early age to consider entrepreneurship, which eventually led her to create The Spotted Dog. At The Spotted Dog, Dr. Padmanabhan and her team are not bound by corporate pressures like pushing specific food brands or meeting medication quotas. Instead, the focus is on building meaningful relationships with pets and their owners, ensuring each pet receives the highest standard of care tailored to their unique needs.

A cornerstone of The Spotted Dog’s services is the mobile veterinary care, which brings care directly to pets in their own homes. This service is particularly beneficial for farm animals who are attached to their herds or elderly pets that have difficulty traveling. Additionally, the practice offers at-home euthanasia, providing a peaceful and stress-free experience for pets and their families.

“The most rewarding part of my work is definitely meeting the good people of this county,” said Dr. Padmanabhan. “I’ve seen so many nooks and crannies of the countryside and met so many people with amazing stories! It’s not just about the pets, it’s also about the people who care for them.”

The Spotted Dog Veterinary Services

(805) 872-7339

thespotteddogvet@gmail.com

thespotteddogveterinaryservices.com

