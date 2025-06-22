The Revival Center (TRC) in Paso Robles is more than just a place of worship — it’s a hub for spiritual growth, community outreach, and vibrant connection. Founded by Pastor Gabe Abdelaziz in the early 1990s, what began in his family’s living room has since grown into a thriving, multigenerational ministry.

While Sunday worship at 10 a.m. remains a cornerstone, TRC’s weekly rhythm offers so much more. On Monday mornings at 9 a.m., “Drawing From the Well” invites everyone to engage in lively discussion around the previous Sunday’s message. It’s a space for deeper understanding, questions, and community reflection.

Tuesdays are for growth through the International School of Ministry (ISOM), where students can pursue associate or bachelor’s degrees in biblical studies. That same day, TRC’s prayer tent, led by member Kris Brown, appears downtown at 9th and Spring streets, offering prayer and support to passersby.

Midweek encouragement comes through “Winning Wednesdays,” a relaxed worship service from 7 to 8:30 p.m., designed to refresh and uplift. Spanish-language services are held Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., led by Pastors Vicente and Esther Salmeron, ensuring TRC remains a multicultural spiritual home.

Community impact is central to TRC’s mission. Weekday mornings, prayer teams led by Pastor Gabe and member Ron Blackwood intercede for local police and fire departments in Paso Robles and Atascadero, embodying TRC’s heart for first responders.

With a ministry team that includes Pastor Dorothy Abdelaziz, worship leader Sarah-Kate Duran, Chase Alderete, Elder Robert McCain, Elder Vic Porter, and many more, TRC is a place where families worship together, lives are transformed, and Paso Robles feels the love.

The Revival Center

3850 Ramada Drive, Paso Robles

(805) 434-5170

alphabeth.org

Instagram at @the_revival_center

