Founded in 1989 in Atascadero, Hedges Insurance Services began as a one-man operation after Mike Hedges and his family relocated from Orange County seeking a slower pace of life. Initially, the business offered individual health plans from a single insurer to small business owners. Mike’s grassroots approach involved door-to-door conversations, learning about his clients’ needs, and finding ways to save them money while enhancing their benefits.

The company’s growth trajectory accelerated in 1991 when Mike became a broker, expanding the range of carriers and customizing plans for clients. By 1994, Hedges Insurance had made a significant impact, becoming a trusted provider for eight local school districts by offering superior and cost-effective group health plans. The early 2000s marked a pivotal moment when Mike’s son Nate and future son-in-law Aaron joined the team, selling Medicare supplements out of Mike’s garage. Rapid growth led to the opening of their Morro Road office and the addition of two more agents, Dan and Ben. Recently, Mike’s daughter Natalie brought her 20 years of industry expertise to the family business.

Today, Hedges Insurance specializes in Medicare products, employer benefits, and life insurance. The team prides itself on its focused expertise, staying ahead of regulatory changes, and providing personalized service. Clients benefit from the agents’ 80 years of combined experience and a commitment to tailoring solutions to individual needs.

Rooted in community involvement, Hedges Insurance actively supports local initiatives, from homeless outreach to coaching and nonprofit donations. This dedication reflects their belief in giving back to the community that has supported them for decades. Hedges Insurance’s message is clear: their local insight, dedication to service, and wealth of experience make them a trusted partner in navigating the complexities of health care and insurance.

Hedges Insurance Services

8105 Morro Rd C, Atascadero

(805) 466-9048

hedgesinsurance.com

