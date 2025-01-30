North County Sports Briefs

PASO ROBLES HIGH SCHOOL

805 Broadcasters to cover boys and girls basketball games

Exciting news for Paso Robles High School basketball fans: While the school continues to install NFHS cameras for livestreaming, 805 Broadcasters has stepped in to ensure fans can still catch the action. A handful of boys and girls basketball games will be streamed live on the PRHS Athletics YouTube page, with play-by-play commentary from John Doss and Greg Cunningham. A special thanks to alumni-owned The Backyard Beer Garden for its generous donation to Boosters, which helped make these broadcasts possible. Photos courtesy of PRHS Bearcat Athletics

New dugout screens installed for Bearcat Athletics

The Paso Robles High School softball program received new dugout screens thanks to PRHS Bearcat Athletics. These upgrades bring a fresh look and enhanced functionality to the facilities, making them even better for the school’s student-athletes. Senior Kylee Nancolas enthusiastically stepped up to help showcase the new screens, showing off Bearcat pride in action. Photos courtesy of PRHS Bearcat Athletics

TEMPLETON HIGH SCHOOL

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Templeton High School girls basketball team faced off against Lompoc in a hard-fought game. Despite their determination, the Eagles came up short, falling to the Braves 43-30. Photos Courtesy of Templeton High School

A big congratulations to the Templeton High School girls cheer team for competing in the CIF competition for the very first time. This marks an exciting milestone for the program and highlights the dedication, teamwork, and spirit of the squad. Photos Courtesy of Templeton High School

Congratulations to the Templeton Eagles girls soccer team on its impressive 6-1 victory over the Morro Bay Pirates on Friday, Jan. 17. Goals were scored by Kennley Sizemore, Reagan Leavitt, Kennedy McAdoo, and Maya Leavitt, with Eva Pontious leading the scoreboard with two goals. Photos Courtesy of Templeton High School

ATASCADERO HIGH SCHOOL

On Friday, Jan. 17, the Atascadero boys basketball team faced Arroyo Grande in a hard-fought game. Despite leading for most of the match, the Greyhounds struggled in the final five minutes, ultimately falling to the Eagles 65-61. Photos by Rick Evans

On Friday, Jan. 17, the Atascadero High School girls soccer team faced off against its rival, Paso Robles, in an intense matchup. The game ended in a hard-fought 1-1 tie, with both teams showing great determination and skill on the field. Photos by Rick Evans

