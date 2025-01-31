The Cuesta Concord Chorus (C3), a community of singers directed by Cassandra Tarantino, invites you to join their celebration of two decades of music-making. Since its founding in 2005, C3 has shared its joy of singing through diverse choral performances and meaningful outreach, leaving a lasting impact on the Central Coast and beyond.

C3 was founded in the fall of 2005 by Cassandra Tarantino, who envisioned creating a welcoming space for singers of all ages and backgrounds to share their passion for music. Starting as the North County Chorus, the group quickly grew into a dynamic ensemble, performing everything from a cappella pieces to large-scale choral works. The chorus has since evolved into a cornerstone of the Central Coast’s arts community, building connections both locally and internationally.

Comprised of singers aged 17 to 85, C3 performs music spanning centuries and cultures, from medieval to contemporary works, often in multiple languages. The chorus is proud to be the only community chorus based in North County, performing regularly at venues like the Templeton Performing Arts Center and beyond.

This year, the chorus undertook a major project: underwriting the $40,000 refurbishment of the Templeton Performing Arts Center’s Steinway B Grand Piano, ensuring North County has a top-tier instrument for future performances.

Notable highlights from the past year included their invitation to an international choir festival in Montecatini, Tuscany, where they represented the U.S. in June 2024. Past tours have included performances at iconic venues like the Florence American Cemetery and collaborations with choirs in London and Munich.

Looking ahead, C3 is hosting its first International Choral Festival, Voices Unite!, in August 2025. This event will bring choirs from across the globe to San Luis Obispo County, culminating in a free performance of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana with a full orchestra. C3 would like to personally thank Ann Coppenbarger who has made it possible for them to refurbish their piano, hold the festival, and make the festival concert free. Community members can join the chorus or support its mission through donations, gala events, and sponsorships. Registration for the next season begins February 4, 2025.

Cuesta Concord Chorus

Building 4100 – Office 4103

SLO Campus

(805) 546-3132

cuesta.edu/communityprograms/community-education/music/concord-chorus.html

