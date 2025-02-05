Local law enforcement says policies remain unchanged as residents protest in Paso Robles

NORTH COUNTY — Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Monday, Jan. 20, addressing immigration deportation, the community has grown concerned over potential deportations. Paso Robles Press reached out to local law enforcement to clarify what the executive order means and what the community can expect from them.

“We understand that it has generated significant discussion within our community and across the nation,” Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis told Paso Robles Press.

The executive order, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” was signed by President Trump on his first day in office. It starts by saying:

advertisement

“Over the last 4 years, the prior administration invited, administered, and oversaw an unprecedented flood of illegal immigration into the United States. Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws.

“Many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans. Others are engaged in hostile activities, including espionage, economic espionage, and preparations for terror-related activities. Many have abused the generosity of the American people, and their presence in the United States has cost taxpayers billions of dollars at the Federal, State, and local levels.”

The order enforces the nation’s immigration laws and revokes four of former President Joe Biden’s executive orders made in 2021 that opened the American borders to a large migration. Since Jan. 20, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has worked to arrest and obtain illegal immigrants who have committed felony crimes throughout the country.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released several updates on arrests of illegal immigrants since Trump took office a few weeks ago. Those releases can be read at ice.gov/newsroom

The executive order can be read in full here:

whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/protecting-the-american-people-against-invasion/

Locally, there were reports of an ICE raid in Paso Robles in January. Police Chief Damien Nord was able to confirm forPaso Robles Press that the incident was a targeted warrant arrest by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Marshals. The warranted arrest was part of a narcotics investigation, but unfortunately, no further information about the investigation is available.

For local law enforcement, though, both Atascadero Police Department and the Paso Robles Police Department told us that this executive order will not change how they enforce the law.

“The Paso Robles Police Department has not made any changes to how we handle situations involving individuals who are in the country illegally. At this time, there have been no discussions about modifying our approach,” explained Davis.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, California Police Chiefs Association (CPCA) President Tracy Avelar released a statement emphasizing its commitment to protecting all Californians, including undocumented immigrants. The association supports laws ensuring victims can report crimes without fear while maintaining safeguards against shielding dangerous individuals.

APD Police Chief Dan Suttles told Paso Robles Press, “The executive order you referenced has very little effect on how the Atascadero Police Department operates. Our goal of ensuring the safety and security of all who live, play, and work in Atascadero remains intact. At the same time, existing laws and policies do not shield dangerous individuals, and any assistance given to any other law enforcement entity will be predicated on criminal activity.”

Both departments maintain that immigration status does not factor into how they do their job.

“Our procedures remain consistent — when someone is arrested by PRPD, regardless of their immigration status, they are either booked at the Paso Robles Police Department and released with a promise to appear or booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail (SLOCJ),” said Davis. “This decision is based on several factors, including the nature of the criminal offense, prior history, and the overall needs of the community. Immigration status does not factor into this decision-making process.”

Some residents, though, still feel uneasy about the executive order and are worried that they will be deported along with the felony criminals. On Monday, Feb. 3, over 200 people gathered on the Niblick Bridge in Paso Robles to protest the executive order. Paso Robles Press spoke with the two senior students at Templeton High School who initiated the protest.

Maria and Esmeralda decided they wanted to put together a peaceful protest over the weekend, and by Sunday, they were spreading the word with a flyer on social media.

Maria explained that their reasoning for creating the protest was because of “all the immigration raids. We don’t want it to get even worse than it is right now. It’s just really sad.”

Esmeralda said she wants people to know that “no one stands alone” and that they are there to speak for those who are afraid to.

“We understand that the criminals that are bad … they should be let go [deported],” explained Maria. “But there’s a lot of hard-working people here. They don’t do any wrong. They’re just here to support their family and just provide their peace for with a better life that they couldn’t have. I always been around immigrants, and I love them.”

PRPD became aware of the protest on the Niblick Bridge and set up a temporary headquarters area to monitor the protest and ensure everyone remained safe. Officers had deployed two drones that kept an eye on the scene from above.

Paso Robles Press was able to observe the officers as they kept tabs on the event that started at about 2 p.m. on Monday. While the event remained peaceful for the most part, there were individuals creating potential harm by hanging outside of windows and sunroofs, stopping traffic, and also walking through traffic at times. One man was asked to go home after harassing protesters and stopping traffic.

Overall, some citations were issued to drivers but none to protesters. Maria and Esmerelda both said they will consider hosting another protest in the future.

Featured Image: Demonstrators brought signs and Mexican and American flags to the Feb. 3 protest against President Donald Trump’sexecutive order, in Paso Robles. Photo by Camille DeVaul

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...