Paso Robles is a land of rich heritage, rolling hills, and world-class wines. With more than 200 wineries dotting the landscape and surrounding the charming Downtown Park, Paso Robles has solidified its reputation as a premier wine destination. This May, the region invites locals and visitors alike to raise a glass in celebration of Paso Robles Wine Month, culminating in the much-anticipated Paso Wine Fest, taking place from May 15 to 18.

Paso Wine Fest: A Toast to Paso’s Finest

Paso Wine Fest is more than just a gathering—it’s a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and connection. The event offers the perfect opportunity to unwind in the heart of wine country, share stories with friends, and indulge in the best of Paso’s local wine and culinary scene. From exclusive winemaker dinners to interactive tastings, each event is thoughtfully curated to showcase the region’s diverse flavors and winemaking excellence.

Paso Wine Fest Event Schedule

Thursday, May 15: Winemaker Dinners

Kick off the festivities with an intimate Winemaker Dinner at one of three renowned local establishments: Thomas Hill Organics, The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar, or Region SLO. Each dinner pairs exquisite Paso wines with specially crafted dishes, offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Friday, May 16: Wine Folly Seminar & Paired Paso

Start your day with the Wine Folly Seminar, an engaging session designed to deepen your understanding of wine. Then, in the evening, experience the inaugural Paired Paso event, where wineries and acclaimed chefs team up in a friendly food and wine pairing competition—where you get to be the judge!

Saturday, May 17: Grand Tasting

The main event of Paso Wine Fest, the Grand Tasting, features over 100 wineries, craft spirits, and exclusive VIP experiences. Stroll through the festival, meet the winemakers, and immerse yourself in Paso’s vibrant wine culture through interactive brand showcases and tastings.

Sunday, May 18: Sparkling Paso & Winery Events

Conclude the celebration with Sparkling Paso, a brunch event featuring effervescent wines and delectable bites. Additionally, wineries across the region will host individual events, providing unique experiences to cap off an unforgettable weekend.

For tickets and details on Paso Wine Fest and Paso Robles Wine Month, visit pasowine.com or download the free Paso Wine App. Cheers to Paso’s incredible wine culture—where every bottle tells a story, and every sip is an experience worth savoring!

