The camp returns to Paso Robles High School June 20-23

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles native and Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Class of ’92 graduate Bob Cantu is returning to SLO County this summer to host his 26th Annual Bob Cantu’s Fundamental Basketball Camps.

Camp will be held at PRHS June 20 to 23 and at Mission Prep High School in San Luis Obispo June 27 to June 30 and July 11 to 14.

Cantu was a three-year varsity player at PRHS from 1989 to 1992 and started his basketball coaching career at Mission Prep, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly. He is now entering his 26th year as a college coach and college coaching consultant. He most recently completed three years as an assistant coach at the University of Portland (UP). Prior to Portland, Cantu spent three seasons with the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP). He then spent 12 seasons at USC as an assistant coach, associate head coach, and interim head coach for the final 15 games of the 2012-13 season, which was highlighted by wins at cross-town rival UCLA and over 11th-ranked Arizona at home.

As a collegiate coach Cantu has helped lead teams to five NCAA Tournaments and ten postseason appearances and has recruited and/or coached 14 NBA players and five NBA First Round Draft picks. He is consistently named as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches.

Cantu brings with him his vast knowledge, experience, and basketball understanding to teach the fundamentals of the sport to boys and girls ages 4-17 who want to learn and develop basketball skills. Through the years, over 10,000 campers have attended since its inception.

To sign up or for more information, visit cantucamps.com or call the Coach directly at (213) 725-3555.

