A season like no other continues with Baseball, Softball and Basketball

Atascadero

Boys Basketball: Despite losing in the CIF Championship game on Friday night, the Atascadero Greyhounds still earned a spot in the 2021 CIF Southern California 5-AA Tournament as a no. 6 seed. Atascadero played their opening round contest against the no. 3 seed in Calvary Chapel and cruised to a 64-48 victory.

The Greyhounds now find themselves in the Regional Semifinal with a matchup against Sage Creek on Wednesday night. The Bobcats are only 15-11 on the season but got hot at the right time, winning their last five games, including a DIII CIF San Diego Section Championship. If the Hounds win on Wednesday night, it is possible they could meet Roosevelt once again in a championship game. Update on game to follow.

Softball: After finishing fourth in the Mountain League with an overall record of 11-11, the Greyhound girls entered the CIF-CS DI bracket as a no. 15 seed and were matched up against the no. 2 seed in Clovis. Atascadero lost 10-0 to the Cougars, who will play for the CIF Championship on Thursday.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Templeton

Baseball: The Templeton Eagles entered the CIF-CS playoffs as the no. 1 seed in Division III after finishing the regular season 18-7 and in second place in the Mountain League. The Eagles earned a first-round bye with the honors of the top seed and hosted Immanuel in the second round Friday evening, winning 10-1. The Eagles are now in the DIII semifinals against Ridgeview, needing just one win to play for a CIF Championship.

Softball: The Eagles softball team lost Tuesday night in the CIF-CS DIII semifinals to Liberty 1-0. Pitching was strong on both sides of the game as the two teams combined for more strikeouts than hits. Templeton entered the playoffs with a record of 17-4 and a first-round bye as the no. 2 seed and defeated Lemoore 18-0 in the second round.

Basketball: Templeton entered the Division 4 playoffs at 7-7 as the no. 8 seed and fell in the second round to Kingsburg, the eventual CIF Champion, after defeating South-Bakersfield in the first round 59-56.

Paso Robles

Baseball: The Bearcats finished the regular season 18-8 overall and in third place in the Mountain League, which earned them the no. 4 seed in the CIF-CS DII playoffs. Paso Robles earned a bye in the first round and then knocked out Edison in a come-from-behind victory at home on Friday night. Wednesday, Paso Robles will face off against a familiar foe in Arroyo Grande with a championship birth on the line in the CIF semifinals. The Eagles have only lost three games this entire season, one of which came at the paws of the Bearcats. Update on game to follow.

Girls Basketball: The Lady Bearcats still punched their ticket to the 2021 CIF Southern California Regional tournament despite losing in the CIF Championship game to Nipomo and demolished Louisville High School in the first round, 56-35. Paso Robles is now into the semifinal and will play Academy of Our Lady of Peace with a shot at a Regional Championship on the table.

Softball: Paso Robles entered the playoffs with a 19-6 record after finishing in third place in the Mountain League. The Bearcats entered the CIF-CS DI playoffs as the no. 7 seed but fell at home in the first round to Clovis West, 15-5.

