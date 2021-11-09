Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Cal Poly Choirs will be back live and in person with the fifth annual “Holiday Kaleidoscope” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center.

Continuing the tradition of community collaboration, the choirs will be joined by the Cabrillo High School Madrigal Singers, directed by Cal Poly alumna Jennifer Peterson (Music, ‘95), and the San Luis Obispo High School Chamber Choir directed by Rick Robbins.

Cal Poly Director of Choral Activities Scott Glysson established the collaborative concert in 2017 to showcase and celebrate Central Coast choral traditions. The four university choirs and the two guest ensembles will each perform a short selection of repertoire and then will unite for some larger works.

A small student orchestra of Cal Poly students and faculty will also be featured. The orchestra will accompany the choirs for several pieces, and will provide music for various carols, with which the audience will have an opportunity to hum along.

The Cal Poly Chamber Choir will perform the stunning “O Sacrum Convivium” by Vytautas Miškinis, as well as the world premiere of faculty member Meredith Brammeier’s gorgeous setting of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Having a new arrangement by a Cal Poly faculty member or student featured has also become a tradition of the concert.

The University Singers will perform works by Eric Barnum, David Childs, Victor Johnson and more.

The Cal Poly Women’s Chorus will perform a portion of the program it will perform in February for the California All-State Music Education Conference. The group was honored to be one of only two college choirs invited to perform. Its set will include music by Hildegard von Bingen, Carlos Cordero, Dale Trumbore and a traditional Eastern European carol.

PolyPhonics will close the program with works by Joshua Shank, Marques L.A. Garrett and a stunning setting of “Stabat Mater Speciosa” by Mary Montgomery Koppel.

Cal Poly staff member Paul Woodring will accompany the choirs on piano and organ.

Tickets are $15 and $20 for the public, and $10 for students. Event parking is sponsored by the PAC. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, College of Liberal Arts and Instructionally Related Activities program. For more information, visit the Music Department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call 805-756-2406.

