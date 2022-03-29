Native American coming-of-age story is authentically voiced

PASO ROBLES — As part of the Paso Robles City Library’s Cuesta Book of the Year celebration, join the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson on Wednesday, Apr. 20, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

With his single mother in jail, Sequoyah, a fifteen-year-old Cherokee boy, is placed in foster care. Sequoyah keeps mostly to himself until he meets seventeen-year-old Rosemary, a troubled artist who also lives with the family. Sequoyah and Rosemary bond over their shared Native American background and tumultuous paths through the foster care system, but as Sequoyah’s feelings toward Rosemary deepen, the precariousness of their lives and the scars of their pasts threaten to undo them both.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in various formats through the Black Gold Library System. For ages 16 and up. The library is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s social media sites for more information.

