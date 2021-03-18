SAN MIGUEL — The Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe in San Miguel and The Friends of the Adobes is happy to announce the Historic Rios-Caledonia will be reopening on the weekend of Apr. 10, with safety measures in place. Hours will be Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

A beautiful new, welcoming gateway entry was constructed, and museum exhibits have been refreshed during the past year.

Currently, they are working with members of the Salinan Tribe on a new exhibit honoring local Native American history.

The Adobe is located at 700 Mission Street in San Miguel. There is a new, updated website historic-rios-caledonia.org.

For information and to volunteer, contact Laverne Buckman at (805)467-3467.







About

The Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe is now a California Historical Landmark (#936) and also listed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places (#71000190).

Friends of the Adobes is proud to support the ongoing efforts of the National Parks Service and San Luis Obispo County Parks to help protect our historic resources. A dedicated group of volunteers are instrumental in maintaining the museum, gift shop, website and research library and also help visitors get the most out of their experience when they visit this historical site.

To visit Historic Rios-Caledonia Adobe, take the San Miguel off ramp exit from Highway 101.

