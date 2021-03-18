Residents have already begun moving into the area’s newest senior living community

Paso Robles’ newest senior living community officially opened its doors Mar. 9 to make way for local seniors to move into their new homes. The multi-level, Craftsman-style building with contemporary interiors has 73 studio, 1-bedroom, and 1-bedroom plus den, apartment homes for independent and assisted living. And 24 studio apartments designated those who need memory care assistance.

“We are seeing high demand and are already welcoming the first residents into their forever homes,” said Ron Freeman, executive director. “These residents are able to take advantage of our introductory discounts, the best apartment locations, and become members of our Founder Club.”

The Oaks at Paso Robles was built and is managed by Westmont Living whose mission is to provide inspiring life experiences that enable residents to lead full and enriching lives. The company takes pride in the Live Your Way® activities and wellness program that includes physical exercise, brain fitness, and social events along with lifelong learning and spirituality. A new seven-day-a-week memory enrichment program called Navigator® offers a structured day tailored to those who need additional memory support with a robust calendar of mental and physical fitness. The Dine Your Way program offers residents many options from a variety of menu choices. And, finally, the on-site therapy program called Touch offers fall reduction, post-surgical therapy, low vision program, among others to offer maximum independence and quality of life. Short-term and respite stays are available. Westmont Living, a privately owned senior living provider, currently operates 17 communities in California and Oregon. Local communities include: The Oaks at Nipomo and Mariposa at Ellwood Shores in Goleta.

The Oaks at Paso Robles, 526 South River Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446 is open for tours. Call (805) 550-3593, or visit oaksatpasorobles.com.

