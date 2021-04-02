An Annual Library event that celebrates children, families, and reading

PASO ROBLES — In keeping with its tradition of celebrating the annual Día de los Niños/Day of the Child/Day of the Book event, the City Library invites families to stop by one of the local parks for a special pop-up giveaway during the week of Apr. 26-30:

Monday, Apr. 26, Centennial Park, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 27, City Park, 10:30 a.m. and Sherwood Park, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Apr. 28, Uptown Family Park, 10:30 a.m. and Pioneer Park, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 29, Larry Moore Park, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 30, Paso Robles City Library, 10 to 7 p.m.

According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “This will be the 5th year the Paso Robles City Library has recognized this special day. While our celebration this year will look a little different, we are still planning to give the children in our community a fun Día celebration, but in a bag! Come by one of the pop-up locations, say hello, and pick up a special literacy-themed goodie bag, but be quick! We’ll only be at each stop for one hour! If you miss us, don’t worry, you can stop by the Library any time on Friday to pick up your bag.”

Day of the Child/Day of the Book, also known as Día De Los Niños/Día De Los Libros, is a celebration of children, families, and reading held at the end of April each year. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. “I look forward to seeing everyone during this week of celebrating my two favorite things – our children and books!” Bailey added. This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

At this time, the Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related