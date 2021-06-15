Programs will provide access to additional services in the community to lower recidivism

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Board of State and Community Corrections selected Restorative Partners, Inc. of San Luis Obispo to receive $497,294 in grant funding to provide reentry services to people newly released from state prison. A total of 37 community-based organizations were approved for $17.5 million in grant funding.

Participants in Restorative Partners’ Warm Handoff Reentry Services Program will have access to two reentry support programs that will, in turn, provide access to additional services at our agency and in the community to lower recidivism. Fifty returned citizens will be served each year of the grant period. Through Mentorship and System Navigation, the program aims to maintain a recidivism rate below 25 percent for each year of the grant period.

“I am thrilled about this great news. This new grant for Restorative Partners’ Warm Handoff Reentry Program will make our community safer by helping returning citizens successfully transition to life outside of prison and lead a productive life.“ said District Attorney Dan Dow.

The Adult Reentry Grant Program was established in the Budget Act of 2018 and charged the BSCC with administering competitive grants to organizations that support people as they transition out of prison by providing services such as rental assistance, job training, and transitional housing.

This is the second round of funding the BSCC has released. The Budget Act of 2020 added $37 million to be equally divided between rental assistance and warm handoff. The grant cycle for this second round of Warm Handoff funding begins Jul. 1 and ends Feb. 28, 2025. The BSCC had received 106 proposals seeking more than $48 million.

Restorative Partners, Inc., of San Luis Obispo, provides sober-living housing and outpatient treatment services for men and women on parole. The CBO operates five recovery homes and provides substance-use disorder treatment and domestic violence and anger management classes.

About Restorative Partners’ mission is to transform lives impacted by crime through healing services and relationships. It does so through facilitating programs in juvenile hall, through their five sober living homes, Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services, and through other community programs and services. restorativepartners.org

