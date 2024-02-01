PRHS wrestling team secures Mountain League title

PASO ROBLES — In its first year, the Paso Robles High School (PRHS) competition cheerleading team ended the season taking home the CIF championship.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the team competed at Vista del Lago High School in Folsom for the title. Though this is the first year PRHS has had a traditional competition team, they saw success throughout the season, securing third place in November at their first competition, earning a bid to the nationals in Florida. Then at the December competition in Clovis, they again earned third place.

Coach Codie Wilshusen said going into the state competition, “I was feeling fairly confident that our team would perform well and was really hoping they would hit a zero deduction routine. Winning the state title in our first year left me speechless and with an overwhelming amount of pride. The determination the girls have for being the best they can be is an amazing quality they all possess, and it is an absolute joy to work with them every day.”

The team is made up of 21 athletes ranging from ninth to 12th grade. They competed at four competitions this season in the non-tumbling advanced division.

“The state competition is the end of our season this year, but we are already looking forward to preparing for next season with the goal of traveling to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championships,” Wilshusen said.

In other championship news, the Bearcat wrestling team is having another successful season by securing the Mountain League title.

The Paso Robles High School wrestling team celebrates after beating Righetti 45-32 to clinch the Mountain League title. Contributed Photo

The Bearcats completed their undefeated league season last week by beating Righetti 45-32. Their league record is 6-0, with a 14-2 dual meet record overall.

The young team is made up of the following student-athletes: Gabriel Martinez, Logan Camack, Octavio Martinez, Luke Ciccarelli, Dominic Marquez, Jaimon Montes, Leo Valencia, Brandon England, Josh Willis, Pedro Coronado, Brock Williams, Alan Melgar, Caleb Konoski, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tomayo, and Saul Bautista.

Now the team will be traveling to North Bakersfield in early February for the Division I CIF wrestling tournament to compete against Bakersfield, Buchanan, Bullard, Central, Clovis, Clovis North, Clovis West, Dinuba, Frontier, Lemoore, Righetti, and Selma.

Feature Image: The Paso Robles High School competition cheerleading team celebrates after winning the CIF championship Jan. 27 in Folsom. Contributed Photo

