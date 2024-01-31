Their contributions, among the 31 units collected, hold the potential to save up to 93 lives

TEMPLETON — Last week, Twin Cities Community Hospital saw an outpouring of community support as its new CEO, Eleze Armstrong, and board member, Ann Miller, rolled up their sleeves alongside fellow donors at the Vitalant blood drive. Their contributions, among the 31 units collected, hold the potential to save up to 93 lives, according to Vitalant estimates.

Armstrong underscored the significance of such initiatives, stating, “There’s a saying that you don’t have to be a doctor to save a life, just donate blood. I couldn’t agree more, so I encourage everyone to donate regularly. Blood drives like this one at Twin Cities help the community save lives right alongside our wonderful caregiving teams — we are indeed better together.”

The donations encompassed 21 units of “Whole Blood” and five units of “Power Reds.” Vitalant explains that Whole Blood, being the most versatile type of donation, can be transfused directly or separated into red cells, plasma, and platelets to assist multiple individuals. Meanwhile, “Power Red” donations offer double the impact, as the concentrated red cells collected through automated procedures can benefit twice as many patients as regular whole blood donations, particularly aiding trauma victims, surgery patients, newborns, pediatric patients, individuals with anemia, and those with sickle cell disease.

advertisement

While the blood drive marked a success, the need for donations remains pressing. Tenet Health Central Coast and Vitalant urge the public to step forward and save lives by donating blood. Those willing to contribute can schedule an appointment by visiting vitalant.org/donate.

Feature Image: New CEO Eleze Armstrong donates blood during the Vitalant blood drive. Photo courtesy of Twin Cities Community Hospital

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...