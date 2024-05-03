PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in May.

Crafting with Adults: Tunisian Crochet

Registration Period: May 3-17

Event: Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Story Hour Room

Enhance crafting skills at Crafting with Adults. Explore Tunisian crochet with guest instructor Edith Schneider. Registration required due to limited space. Ages 16 and over.

May the 4th Be With You Party

Event: Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Children’s Library Area

Celebrate May the 4th at the Library with games, crafts, and prizes. Activities include a photo booth, find your Star Wars name, and more. Free event; no registration needed.

Lunch and Learn: Warning Signs of Dementia

Registration Period: Open Now

Event: Tuesday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Library Conference Room

Join our Lunch and Learn series, in partnership with SLO County Public Health, focusing on brain health, Alzheimer’s, and dementia. Learn warning signs and communication techniques. Registration required.

Crafting with Adults: Beeswax Celebration Candles

Registration Period: May 10-24

Event: Wednesday, June 5, 6 to 7 p.m.

Conference Room

Enhance crafting skills at Crafting with Adults. Learn to make small dipped birthday candles and poured votive candles using materials provided. Registration required; limited space.

Free Legal Clinics

Tuesday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Group Study Room

CRLA provides Legal Aid to low-income residents in San Luis Obispo County, covering housing, employment, education, and health. Drop-in sessions at Paso Robles City Library.

Book Group: ‘The Midnight Library’ by Matt Haig

Registration Period: Open Now

Wednesday, May 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Library Conference Room

“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig explores the concept of infinite alternate lives in a mystical library, prompting Nora to reconsider her choices for true fulfillment. This title is available in the library catalog. Registration is required for each participant.

Teen Movie Night

Event: Friday, May 17, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Centennial Park

Join us for an outdoor screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Centennial Park by the City of Paso Robles Youth Commission. Preceded by games, activities, and concessions. Free for ages 13-18.

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Event: Thursday, May 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (members only, but anyone can join at the door)

Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s time for the Friends of the Paso Robles Library spring book sale! Everything costs $1.50/inch and all proceeds benefit the Paso Robles City Library.

Crafting with Adults: Tudor Rose Embroidery with EGA

Registration Period: May 31-June 14

Event: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conference Room

Enhance crafting skills with Crafting with Adults, a monthly series by the local EGA chapter. Learn advanced techniques like thread painting, beading, and goldwork. Registration required; limited space.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

