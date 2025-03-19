PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities is proud to introduce The Pitch, a transformative new initiative aimed at helping local nonprofits refine their messaging, amplify their impact, and secure essential support. This three-month program offers expert coaching, strategic insights, and a dynamic platform for nonprofit leaders to connect with key supporters.

The program culminates in a live pitch event on November 6, where finalists will deliver a 3-minute presentation to a panel of judges and a live audience. The top three pitches will receive cash prizes, and attendees will have the opportunity to donate directly to participating nonprofits.

Nonprofits serving San Luis Obispo County are invited to apply by May 2 for this exciting opportunity. Eight to ten organizations will be selected for coaching and group training from August through November. Six to eight finalists will present at The Pitch event, gaining valuable exposure and competing for substantial cash awards.

For more information and to apply, visit mustcharities.org

