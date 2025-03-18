PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School continues to showcase its top-tier music talent, with students excelling at prestigious concerts and festivals across San Luis Obispo County. Six students were selected for the SLO County Jazz Honor Band, following a competitive audition process. They joined the Cuesta College Jazz Ensemble for a stellar performance. The PRHS jazz band also earned second place at the Dos Pueblos Jazz Festival, with Jaime Cota and Kyle Dart winning special awards.

In addition to jazz, six Bearcats were chosen for the San Luis Obispo County Honor Band, performing at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center in February.

Catch these talented musicians at the Bearcat Serenade fundraiser on May 10 at Sculpterra Winery. Tickets and info are available at ticketleap.events

